Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. 9,882,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.