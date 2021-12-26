Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $114,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,469. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

