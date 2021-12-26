Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $114.35 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $114,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

DUK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

