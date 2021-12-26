Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,283 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $603,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 7,591,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.