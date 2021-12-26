Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 730,257 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12,523.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $141,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

CAT traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

