Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 613 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $335.24. 13,978,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

