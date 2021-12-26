Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $189,266.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,014 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

