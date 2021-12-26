Carbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,229.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $97,229.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.50 or 0.07939381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,923.97 or 0.99964026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,020,315 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

