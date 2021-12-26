Cardax (CDXI) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cardax to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.10 Cardax Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.06

Cardax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5269 19447 41830 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Cardax’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Cardax Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Volatility and Risk

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardax competitors beat Cardax on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

