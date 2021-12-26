Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

