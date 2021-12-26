CargoX Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and $173,019.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

