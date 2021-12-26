Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $404.79 million and $31.43 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.42 or 0.07969387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,544.18 or 1.00015934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00053310 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,863,531 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

