Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $14,459.33

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $14,459.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00298274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.