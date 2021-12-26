CBC.network Hits Market Cap of $10.58 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $131,299.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

