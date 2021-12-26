CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CDK Global worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

