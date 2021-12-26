CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce sales of $85.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 566.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

