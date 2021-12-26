Celo Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $551,241.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $97.78 million and approximately $551,241.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 97,730,863 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

