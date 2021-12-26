Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

