Centrifuge Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $141.00 million and approximately $556,404.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,076,523 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

