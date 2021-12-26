Ceres (CERES) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $296,045.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $188.42 or 0.00369719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $944,816.29 and $296,045.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,890 coins and its circulating supply is 5,015 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

