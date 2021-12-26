CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0539 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.50 million and $516.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,443,940 coins and its circulating supply is 46,296,850 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

