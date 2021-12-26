ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.34 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ChainX has a market cap of $23.47 million and $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00062375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.12 or 0.07962888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,686.52 or 0.99777318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00053312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,956,475 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

