ChartEx 1-Day Volume Hits $1,645.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $237,696.15 and $1,645.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

