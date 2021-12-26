CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $237,618.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00061818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.87 or 0.07952319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,026.76 or 0.99924677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00053427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

