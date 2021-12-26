Chia Network (XCH) Market Cap Tops $276.79 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Chia Network has a market cap of $276.79 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $103.73 or 0.00204160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,668,326 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

