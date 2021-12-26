Chrono.tech Trading Up 268.7% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 268.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $196.12 or 0.00384925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $139.26 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

