Cipher Price Down 54.1% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $39,757.94 and $237.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

