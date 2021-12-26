Citadel Market Capitalization Hits $39,150.70 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $39,150.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

