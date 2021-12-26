ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,939.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $223,939.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

