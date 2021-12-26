CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $6,813.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011338 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,740,204 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

