Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

