Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

UTF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

