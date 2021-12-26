Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $550,389.60 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $550,389.60 and approximately $1,714.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.82 or 0.07968668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,704.92 or 0.99967608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

