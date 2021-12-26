Collective (CO2) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $150,585.41 and approximately $31.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

