Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $329,538.41

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Color Platform has a market cap of $329,538.41 and approximately $395.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,287.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00900050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00254340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

