Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

