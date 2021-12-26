Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $333,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

