Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.