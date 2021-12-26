Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WST opened at $459.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.01 and a 200 day moving average of $416.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

