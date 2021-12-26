Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of eXp World worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

