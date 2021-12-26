Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,954 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

XMMO stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

