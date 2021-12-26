Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 91,276 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $66.87 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $68.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

