Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

