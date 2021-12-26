Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

