Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 14,037 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 421,265 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.