Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,633 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 13.18% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 97,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

