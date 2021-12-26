Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

