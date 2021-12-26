Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.