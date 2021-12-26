Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

