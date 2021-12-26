Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 26.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.67 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

